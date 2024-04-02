Popular Nigerian skitmaker Yemi Elesho aka Booda Nuru has opened up on some of the things he did with his colleague, Cute Abiola, for visibility

During a recent interview, the content creator shared how he and Cute Abiola will squat with Oluwadolarz to upload content so that it will show Lekki as the location

Booda Nuru’s honesty as he opened up on his struggling days in the industry with Cute Abiola sparked online reactions

Nigerian skitmaker Yemi Elesho popularly called Booda Nuru recently shared what he and his colleague Cute Abiola did during their struggling days.

Elesho was a guest on the Echo Room podcast when he was asked to mention a colleague and friend in the industry whom he grew with.

Reactions as Yemi Elesho speaks on him and Cute Abiola's squatting days.

Source: Instagram

The skitmaker wasted no time in mentioning Cute Abiola. According to him, his colleague also squatted with him at a time in his room and parlour apartment in Ikorodu.

Not stopping there, Booda Nuru went on to add that at the time he and Cute Abiola would go and squat with another of their colleagues on the island, Oluwadolarz. He explained that they did this before uploading their content so that the location would show Lekki.

In his words:

“I grew up in the industry with Cute Abiola, he used to stay in my house too. If you like talk say I dey brag, na just room and parlour o, we dey hustle together for Ikorodu. Because me and Cute Abiola wanted our content location to show Lekki, we dey go squat for Oluwadolarz house.”

Why staying on the island is important - Yemi Elesho

Also during the interview, Yemi Elesho explained why it is important for people in the entertainment industry to live on the island.

According to the skitmaker, it is necessary so that they can meet with their peers and make connections. In his words:

“We did that because we wanted to meet people. Even till now, you just have to be on the island with this our work. I’m not saying you can’t be anywhere else but for connections, for you to see your peers, the same set of people that do the same things you do, you have to be on the island.”

Netizens react to Yemi Elesho’s video

The skitmaker’s disclosure about him and Cute Abiola squatting with Oluwadolarz soon caught the attention of some Nigerians and they shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Moses_oreoluwa:

“Men with history ❤️.”

Davayking:

“Real .”

bekind10101:

“Hmm deep.”

king_snowman_k.s.m:

“Big shoutout to @oluwadolarz ❤️❤️❤️.”

s.o.jsoft:

“Truth be told , @oluwadolarz na man you be tru tru.”

Boy__lati:

“@s.o.jsoft see dollars is the richest content creator in Africa I know that since 2019 he has helped many comedian that have followers more than him now that is life for you.”

s.o.jsoft':

“@boy__lati let’s give him his flowers Abeg.”

How Lord Lamba started squatting with me - Oluwadollarz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian skitmaker Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, aka Oluwadolarz, and his colleague, Kevin Anagbogu, recently made headlines for interesting reasons.

In the viral clip, Oluwadolarz revealed that Lord Lamba was a squatter in his house at a time, and he opened up on how that came to be.

According to the skitmaker, it started when another colleague, Sydney Talker, organised a surprise birthday party for him, and almost 80% of the skitmaking industry was present at his house.

