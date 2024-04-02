Nigerian singer Zlatan made the news recently after he paused his live performance to follow up on a fan who took his hat

The hip-hop artist was sighted on stage with some of the fun seekers when one of them tried going down to the audience, and his hat fell off his head

The young man quickly collected the accessory but was stopped the moment the indigenous artist noticed what happened

Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo, professionally known as Zlatan, made headlines following his recent Easter concert.

A video sighted by Legit.ng saw the hip-hop artist on a stage with some fun seekers who came to have a good time.

Zlatan forcefully retrieved his cap from a fan.

Source: Instagram

One of them (a man) was about stepping down into the crowd when his hand hit off Zlatan's cap. He didn't waste a second to pick it up.

The Omo Ologo hitmaker quickly noticed what happened and paused his singing to ask for his accessory back.

The young man who had already stepped down the podium pleaded with the musician to spare the hat. The father of one refused and kept extending his palm until the cap was dropped into it.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Zlatan's concert video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ritaoko1:

"Them wan use zlatan sweat for towel do lost glory just kidding its the way zlatan collect him towel no stories."

cyril_unusual:

"Make he thank God say no be Odumodu or Burna boy, him body for tell am."

engr_kevwe_:

"Cap wa I da wear for head .. I nor know who send u come o abeg give me my cap."

mayorsoj:

"Zlatan Dey fear juju , make dem no send am where dem send Mohbad go."

omo_eruwa:

"Fight dey, fight no dey ... Never loose guard... Ọmọ'pẹ jara ẹ."

sweetchidinma:

"He has a right to say No... The way he collected it was so wrong... I don't know why fans feels so entitled."

lizabetha_by_goodness:

"Someone’s boyfriend."

manniexooo:

"Are you a thief or smthing?"

mizz_dorhkas:

"Hahhahahhahahha what’s going on here God abeg oo."

