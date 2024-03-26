Nigerian lifestyle influencer Enioluwa has been in the news a lot recently after an alleged video of him in bed with another man went viral

Nigerian lifestyle influencer and United Nations Children ambassador Enioluwa Adeoluwa, aka The Lip Gloss Boy, was recently under the microscope after a false video of him being in bed with a man went viral.

Enioluwa had been under the gay radar over the last few months, with many bloggers alleging that he is into men and not women.

A video published by controversial blogger Gistlover showed a lookalike of Enioluwa in bed with another that went viral, stirring several mixed reactions.

However, the adult star who shares a striking resemblance with Enioluwa has come out to debunk the reports, noting it was him and not the Nigerian celebrity in bed with another man.

Enioluwa reacts to the allegations

Hours after the video went viral, the lifestyle has finally reacted to the allegation by ignoring it. Instead of addressing the rumour, the Lip Gloss Boy posted a video of himself consuming six wraps of pounded yam with vegetable soup.

Many celebrities have reacted to Enioluwa's video, slamming him with the tag of gluttony. Adekunle Gold is called "Elebi", which translates to food thief in Yoruba. Kiekie called him an FFO, and many others shared their thoughts about Enioluwa's video.

Watch the viral clip:

Reactions trails video of Enioluwa's eating

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@adekunlegold:

"Elebi."

@iamnasboi:

"Fat m no Dey fat."

@falzthebahdguy:

"Ibo lo n jee si."

@kie_kie__:

"FFO."

@yhemo_lee:

"Jegudu jera enterprises. Jeun lo."

@kemiadetiba:

"ENI-Boooooooooo!!! Leave small meat for me."

@jemimaosunde:

"Praying for you always my friend ❤️. And the person that is packing your soak away."

@iambobbie_tee:

"Aaah with two sachet water?? Are you a giraffe!?"

@paneo_kidscloset:

"Love you Eni ❤❤❤❤nothing can pull down the one the lord has blessed."

@kelvin_tee:

"Na Food you eat, you no kill person."

@iamshaffybello:

"Haaaaaaaa! Egbami Enioluwaaa!!!"

