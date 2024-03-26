Nollywood actor Charles Inojie and his Kannywood counterpart Ali Nuhu joined forces to campaign against domestic violence

In creating awareness against the menace, both actors featured in a short video shared on their social media pages

While Inojie's video was shot in English, Nuhu's was in Hausa language for the campaign to reach the grassroots

Two Nollywood giants, Ali Nuhu and Charles Inojie, have joined the campaign against domestic violence in the communities.

Both actors, through their social media platforms, are creating awareness of the menace of domestic violence.

In a new video that is trending on social media, Inojie and Nuhu teamed up to break the culture of silence regarding domestic violence in Nigeria. and breaking the culture of silence in Nigeria.

Nollywood actors Charles Inojie and Ali Nuhu fight against domestic violence. Photo: Charles Inojie and Ali Nuhu

Source: Instagram

In the wave-making video, the two actors witness a disturbing scene of domestic violence in a public place, a restaurant. The two men are faced with a choice of either minding their business or speaking up against the abuse.

From the video, Nuhu instinctively decides they should ignore the situation and think about why they are at the restaurant. Inojie is not going to be quiet as he believes evil thrives when good men keep quiet.

See the English video below:

Together with those in the restaurant, they sparked a collective demonstration, made their disapproval known by making noise, and took a stand against the violence.

The rallying cry, #MakeWeHalla, is an open invite to us all, encouraging bystanders to show that they oppose domestic violence as this is an issue close to the heart of both thespians as well as many Nigerians.

Inojie and Nuhu are using their platforms to sensitise Nigerians to recognise their power and speak up when they witness domestic violence within their communities.

To drive home their campaign, while Inojie shared the video in English, Nuhu did the same in the Hausa language for their teeming fans and Nigerians.

Watch the Hausa video below:

Inojie says:

“We hope the video inspires bystanders to take action, to make halla in their own way.”

Nigerians react to the video:

Nigerians reacted in many ways to the video and gave suggestions too. Read some below:

_josephmomodu:

"Henceforth we go dey hala "

adewhalezz:

"I love this. Say no to violence, especially against women and children"

charitybright:

"If you see something say something #MakeWeHalla#"

az-blacky:

"Real fact instead of videoing them"

chris_zug:

"@zetod_ceo remember that man for Maryland wey dey beat ehn wife for road. Baba collect for our hand "

Portable's wife reacts to domestic violence rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable’s housewife, Bewaji, caused a stir while reacting to rumours of her suffering domestic violence in her marriage.

In her response, Bewaji challenged the rumour mongers to use their real page to drop their comments. Not stopping there, she asked the troll to spill what happened in their marriage.

Bewaji claimed she is still the singer because of her children. She said she doesn’t want to have multiple kids for multiple fathers.

Source: Legit.ng