Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed he has been a long-time fan of Nigerian music star Davido

In a viral clip from a new show, Aurelien Tchouameni disclosed he has been listening to Davido since he was ten

The footballer's comment about Davido has stirred reactions among Nigerian netizens, as many believed it to be an exaggeration

Real Madrid midfielder and France international Aurelien Tchouameni has caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over a trending video of him speaking about Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido.

Tchouameni, who was a guest on a show titled 'The Bridge' alongside Davido, Cindy Bruna and François-Henry Bennahmias, former CEO of Audemars Piguet, spoke on how he has been a long-time fan of the unavailable crooner.

Davido on a new show with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni. Credit: @davido @aurelientchn

Source: Instagram

Pointing at Davido, Tchouameni revealed he had been listening to Davido's songs since he was ten.

"Back in the days when I was ten I used to listen to this guy (Davido)," he said.

Watch the viral video of Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni speaking about Davido below:

This is coming after Davido featured some Real Madrid players on his Away music video.

Reactions as Aurelien Tchouameni speaks about Davido

A number of Nigerian netizens found Aurelien Tchouameni's comment unbelievable. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Dannie_larey

"Longevity I'll give that to David."

Alabiszn_:

"When Davido blow sef."

FCB_WINNER:

"How old is davido."

Rho__Nald:

"How much Davido pay this one."

ariyo_ayomikun:

"How come most of y’all are surprised? Davido has gone global for a while now, he’s not a kid in the industry so why being surprised? Of recent Dutch captain Van dijk was seen singing Asake song so it’s nothing special, Nigeria is global not just Davido."

Gozman_1:

"When davido start to sing....how old u dey fes."

OmobulejoTobi:

"Wow , so Davido have come a long way."

Davido gives out N300m to orphanages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Davido had rolled out plan to give back to the society as he always does.

He said he was giving out N300 million to some orphanages around the country. He disclosed that the pledge was part of his annual contribution to his country.

The singer also promised to share details of the disbursement of the funds with his fans.

Source: Legit.ng