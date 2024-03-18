Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has issued advice to singer Kizz Daniel amid criticisms trailing the latter's wife's appearance

Some trolls who were not pleased with Kizz Daniel's baby mama's appearance had criticised her facial appearance and wig

Isreal threw his weight behind Kizz Daniel, urging him to ignore the trolls as marriage was beyond physical beauty

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has thrown his weight behind singer Kizz Daniel amid criticisms he faced over his baby mama’s appearance.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kizz Daniel shared a heartwarming video showing him and his baby mama sharing affectionate moments as they vibed to one of his songs.

Isreal DMW advises Kizz Daniel to prioritise peace of mind.

However, some netizens, who weren’t pleased with the singer's baby mama’s appearance and wig, made disparaging remarks, which saw Kizz clapping back at them.

Isreal DMW advises Kizz Daniel

In response, Isreal, who was recently involved in an online drama with his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, stressed that beauty was not the sole characteristic of a good wife.

Isreal urged Kizz Daniel to prioritise peace of mind, which he stated was more crucial than physical beauty.

“VADO. Beauty doesn’t make a good wife at home. All you need is rest of mind. Don’t give a f*ck,” he wrote.



Netizens react as Isreal advises Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read them below:

effedeborah:

"Wait, is Isreal indirectly saying that Kizz Daniel’s wife isn’t beautiful?"

thefoodnetworknig2:

"But Vado wife is fine na? Juju don get ptsd."

ij_vikky:

"This one no dey use eye see the word “WIFE.”

emekaogbugh:

"Peace of mind is the greatest gift a woman can give a man."

funmike.e:

"Don’t tel me juju thinks his wife is finer than kiss daniel wife o…cause u deh whyne."

mar_an_atha:

"His wife is even prettier than Sheila by far…. Wetin Una dey even talk?"

Isreal DMW says ex-wife was deceptive

In another entertainment news, the logistics manager described his former wife as a deceptive and ungrateful woman.

Juju noted that he upgraded Sheila's life after he expressed his interest in marrying her.

He alleged that Sheila and her parents were gold diggers.

