Uche Maduagwu has reacted a few days after Don Jazzy celebrated the love between Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin

Austin and Edochie had posted a video to taunt their haters about their love and they displayed how much they cherished each other in the clip

Don Jazzy saw it and was impressed with the way the two love each other as he called it a beautiful video to behold

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, has blasted Don Jazzy for taking sides with Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his second wife, Judy Austin.

The two love birds had made a recording to take a swipe at their haters. They showcase how much they have fallen in love with each other using Don Jazzy's signee's song, 'I Don't Care' to showcase their love.

Don Jazzy saw the video and gushed over it while calling it beautiful. Reacting to the Mavin Boss' statement, Maduagwu blasted him and said he should be ashamed for doing such.

Maduagwu says Don Jazzy is celebrating adultery

In the recording Maduagwu posted on his Instagram page, he noted that Don Jazzy was rejoicing over adultery. He narrated how Judy Austin was impregnated by Yul Edochie who had a wife and a family.

Maduagwu asked if Austin was the philanthropist's sister, would he still celebrate such behavior.

Maduagwu says Don Jazzy has spiritual problem

Maduagwu alleged that Don Jazzy has spiritual problem if he knew what Yul Edochie had done and is still supporting him.

The actor also said that many youths in Nigeria are looking up to Don Jazzy. He asked him if he was truly endorsing adultery.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Maduagwu about Don Jazzy, Yul and Judy. Here are some of the comments below:

@ifeomamaryjane:

"I unfollowed Don Jazzy because of that post he made ,I used to respect him a lot till he posted that video, and lost the respect I have for him."

@olanmafashion:

"Person wey never marry, how can he understand akakpo don jazzy."

@oluwaferanmi_011:

"Don never marry, he doesn't know anything about marriage."

@chizoba9330:

"Dont mind him crazy love . Whosoever love what is happening between Judy ND Yul must witness it in his/ her family."

@roseline_yagazie:

"Don jazzy fall my hand so disappointed in him."

@rochietouch_cakes:

"Ha this is getting serious o them owe you money?"

@ij_nnadi:

"One day you go enter jail for wetin no concern you, and May will still be all over enjoying life. Be wise Uche."

@amchyokepl:

"Na wetin make him never marry. Birds of the same feather flock together."

@omeggelove:

"Are we still on this matter, with so much that is going on in this country."

@blinks3747:

"What’s going on here? I nor understand the Uche self. Wetin happen between Yul and May when never happen before. People are divorcing every day, and every body will remarry. So make no body support dem again because him take second wife."

Uche Maduagwu blasts Judy for advising ladies

Legit.ng had reported that Maduagwu had blasted Austin for advising ladies on how to live their lives.

Austin had appeared as a guest on her husband's online service as a guest minister and told ladies not to run after men. She added that they should concentrate on their studies.

Maduagwu accused her of living with another man's husband and slammed her to shut up.

