Anita Uwagbale won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant in 2004 to become the 17th crowned queen

She represented Nigeria at global pageantries of the Miss Universe and Miss World, where she made the top 15 finalists

It is 20 years after Anita's reign, and she has transformed from a beauty queen to an entrepreneur

In 2004, Edo state-born, Lagos state-raised Anita Uwagbale was crowned the 17th Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN). She succeeded Cecilia Bissong of Cross River.

Anita became a beauty queen then as an undergraduate at Madonna University, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where she studied accounting. She furthered her education after winning the crown at the University of Phoenix.

Celebrating Ex-Beauty Queen Anita Uwagbale 20 Years After MBGN Win. Photo: Anita Uwagbale

Source: Instagram

Anita's life took a beautiful turn after being crowned the MBGN. She represented Nigeria on global beauty pageant stages. She was at the Miss Universe and was named the African Continental Queen of Beauty at the Miss World stage after she made it to the top 15 semi-finalists.

Watch a compilation of Anita's moment at the Miss Universe 2004 in the post below:

Twenty years after she won the crown, Anita has transited beyond the norms for ex-beauty queens to become an icon of resilience, entrepreneurship, innovation, and empowerment.

Personal life after the crown

Anita got married to businessman Tom Iseghohi in 2008. Together, they had three beautiful children. However, after 10 years of marital bliss, the couple parted ways and are co-parenting well.

Beyond pageantry: Anita's Entrepreneurial Spirit

Anita's foray into the private business world, her desire to address a gap in the baby care market, birth The Baby Store. Her entrepreneurial journey did not stop there as she launched a printing company and an exclusive luxury hamper company, showcasing her ability to identify and capitalize on varied business opportunities.

Anita celebrates the achievements of the female gender during the 2024 International Women's Day in the post below:

In 2024, Anita Uwagbale celebrates the 20th anniversary of her MBGN title. Her legacy extends beyond her beauty queen days. She has proven that true beauty lies in the courage to pursue one's dreams, the resilience to weather life's storms, and the innovative spirit to reinvent oneself continually. Her story shows that one can stay relevant and make a significant impact in the world with determination and a willingness to evolve.

