American rapper Nicki Minaj recently sparked massive reactions on social media after she picked a Nigerian violinist to go on her Pink Friday Tour with her

During a live session with her husband, Nicki revealed that she fell in love with Lucia's talents after she watched a video of her doing a rendition of her song "Falling 4 U"

Lucia was one of the violinists who joined Nicki Minaj on stage during her performance in Denver City, Colorado, for her Pink Friday Tour

Renowned American rapper Onika Tanya Maraj, better known as Nicki Minaj, recently expressed how much she loves a Nigerian lady who was one of the violinists at her concert.

A video of Nigerian violinist Lucia Okeh gushing massively after she got the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of the ballads that performed at Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday tour.

Violinist Lucia joins American rapper, Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday tour in Denver. Photo credit: @lucia_okeh/@nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram, Lucia thanked Nick Minaj for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime.

Nicki Minaj reacts to Lucia's post

The American rapper reacted to Lucia's post thanking her for letting her perform as one of the ballads at her concert in Denver.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nicki called Lucia a queen while noting that she made her very happy with her rendition.

See Lucia's first post that caught Nicki Minaj's attention:

Here's Lucia's second post after she performed at the Pink Friday concert:

Nigerians react to Nicki Minaj and Lucia's post

See some of the comments that trailed both posts:

@obongdavidjaaay:

"Congratulations Lucia. I am so proud of you."

@nigerianbarbies:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️ so freaking proud."

@booskhi:

"Everybody sha wan tap Into the Nigeria market!!! You’re welcome sha !! Thanks for recognizing us sha ! Not like we need your recognition tho!"

@jasmineesset:

"I pray and hope she doesn’t forget where she came from. Nigerians and entitlement and ingratitude were are like baby and placenta."

@kunleoye:

"Thank you Barbie for giving her a chance at the world stage."

@vivianchioma12:

"Show up everyday at the thing you know how to do. One day you will smile.... Congratulations dear... More to come."

@_folarrh_:

"Onika Tanya Maraj Petty for a reason."

How Nicki Minaj marked her son's birthday

Legit.ng reported the US rapper in October 2022, took to her timeline to share that her son turned two in September.

Nicki shared 14 stunning pictures and videos of the birthday celebration that was attended by her celebrity friends and rich neighbours.

In another report, Nicki Minaj was in the news after being featured on Vogue Magazine cover with her son Papa Bear.

Source: Legit.ng