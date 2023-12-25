Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked reactions online as she celebrated her 2023 Christmas in a special way

The actress caught many by surprise on social media when she announced that she had just acquired a new whip

Nkechi spoke about celebrating her little wins and making herself happy amidst all of her struggles

Famous Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has sparked reactions online as she goes all out to celebrate herself ahead of the 2023 Christmas celebrations.

The Nollywood actress recently got people talking online after clips of her new ride went viral. Nkechi Blessing was one of the main acts in Mercy Aigbe's new movie Ada Omo Daddy.

She went all out to celebrate herself during the 2023 Christmas season.

Nkechi, in her viral post, while celebrating her latest achievement, threw some shades at her mortal foe, BlessingCEO, saying that she had no reason to fake her feats in search of clout.

"A gift from me to me" - Nkechi Blessing says

In her celebratory post, the actress noted that she acquired the new car to compensate for surviving 2023 because it was quite a challenging year for her.

See what she wrote in the caption of her celebratory post:

"A little Christmas gift from ME to ME❤️ I also bought myself flowers for being the strongest woman I know. No matter how small, celebrate yourself."

Photos of Nkechi Blessing's new whip:

Reactions trail viral pics as Nkechi Blessing acquires a new car

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the actress' celebratory post:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations my love."

@unusualphyna:

"Congratulations momma."

@moetabebe:

"Congrats my love."

@stannze:

"Congratulations Nne. More blessings in 2024."

@tontolet:

"Congratulations my love."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Congratulations dear."

@luchydonalds:

"Congratulations Beautiful."

@anthonyomach:

"Na only witch no go happy or no go congratulate you, biko I believe in good news, so therefore I’m happy for this new wipe, it won’t be the last and it won’t take your life ijn."

@jummydeejah:

"More keys this is massive bby."

@fine.rommie:

"Mama, oya oya, Lemmie be your escort, let me do this humanitarian job with you. Thank You."

Nkechi Blessing finally reacts to breakup rumours

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing addressed her rumoured failed relationship with comedian Xxssive.

There were speculations that the actress and her young lover Xxssive had broken up after they allegedly unfollowed each other.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, Nkechi noted that her side of the story does not matter and that things should remain the way they are.

