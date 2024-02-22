Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has warned those calling for a coup over the hardship in the country to desist from such an agenda,

Daily Trust reported that Musa warned that the law would catch up with them as they do not mean well for the country.

Military warns that the law would catch up with those calling for a coup in Nigeria Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

He stated this shortly after he commissioned the main entrance of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Officers Transit Accommodation, both at the Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Whoever is making that call (coup) does not love Nigeria. We want to make it very clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are here to protect democracy. We all want democracy and we do better under democracy. And so we will continue to support democracy. And any of those ones that are calling for anything other than Democracy are evil people and I think they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“And they should be very careful because the law will come after them. We can see that with democracy a lot of things are happening in Nigeria. Yes we are going through trying periods, I mean in life nothing is hundred percent.”

Source: Legit.ng