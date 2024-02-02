Aminu Gwadebe has revealed ABCON's readiness to work with Yemi Cardoso, the CBN governor, to save the Naira from further depreciation

Naira depreciation has become a significant concern for the CBN, and ABCON aims to provide a solution

He also clarified reports about plans by Bureau De Change operators to close businesses due to a shortage of dollars

Aminu Gwadebe, the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to harness the strengths and extensive network of Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in a strategic effort to enhance the stability of the Nigerian Naira.

Gwadebe emphasised that, in light of the nation's substantial forex challenges, allowing BDCs to play a more active role in the economy could be instrumental in addressing these challenges.

According to reports from Punch, Gwadebe also highlighted the significance of recognising and leveraging the unique network of BDC operators.

His words:

“We understand that it is a national issue. That it is a national epidemic because we have poor reserves. But with the new reforms taking place on the supply side, we (hope) we will be welcome on board. This is our expectation and we are confident that the regulators will listen to us.

“We are also telling the central bank that if it wants to bring down the exchange rate, the Bureaus De Change remain the most acceptable.

"We are urging the central bank to utilise the strength and network of BDCs. It will help them to achieve their aim.”

BDCS closing business

Reacting to reports of BDC operators closing business in Abuja, Gwadebe clarified that the association had nothing to do with it.

He also added there are no government plans to stop BDCs from operating.

He noted:

“No government shut down and our members didn’t shut down because we have not issued that directive. You know in this country, once they hear Bureau De Change, they assume that we all mean the same. That arrangement is not from the national body of ABCON.”

ABCON finally exposes reasons behind naira depreciation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bureau de Change operators have raised alarm that some Nigerians are hoarding their savings in the US dollar due to the depreciation in the value of the Naira.

Aminu Gwadabe, ABCON president, said that there was a need for the FX market to be liquid.

The ABCON boss also noted that the $2.2 billion released by Afrexim Bank was insufficient to stimulate the market and significantly impact Naira's value.

