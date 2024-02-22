Kanayo, in a video, has recounted how Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi came through for him during his mum's burial

The Nollywood veteran disclosed the former governor gave N250k, which was the price of a cow in 2011

Kanayo also made a funny remark about how he believed Peter Obi had visited the market to price a cow before sending him the money

Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, who is a big supporter of 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, recounted his experience with the politician.

Kanayo, during an interview on AfiaTV, shared how he reached out to his friends, including Peter Obi, during his mother's burial.

Kanayo reveals Peter Obi gave him N250k for his mum's burial. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo @peterobi

Source: Instagram

Although Obi was not present during the event, Kanayo disclosed the former Anambra state governor reached out to him despite his busy schedule.

Nnayi Sacrifice, as he is also called by many of his fans, confessed that the LP presidential candidate gave him N250k, which was the price of a cow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a funny remark, Kanayo said:

"I think he went to the market and priced a cow, a cow was 250k and that was what he sent to me."

Watch the video of Kanayo speaking about Peter Obi below:

Netizens react to Kanayo's interview

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

mz_lilianna:

"PO has always been that man. If consistency of character was a person."

officialsuo:

"Punchlines master, dropping wisdom, one garden egg bite at a time…. Loveet Nnayi!"

officialure:

"Nna sacrifice well said."

sax.prophet:

"Chai! This is what we are talking about!!"

h_morgana_:

"P.O is a Man of integrity! Honestly."

ozi_koll:

"Nobody is even talking about how he sent 250k exactly for a cow We no Dey give shishi, this man for slash all dos pol!t!ci salary."

Kanayo says he knows Peter Obi personally

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kanayo drummed support for Peter Obi during the last presidential election.

Sharing a video of himself speaking highly of the politician in an interview, Kanayo stated that Obi was the man for the job.

According to the actor, he knows the presidential aspirant personally and described him as a humble man who embodies the characteristics worthy of a true leader.

Source: Legit.ng