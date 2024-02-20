A Nigerian man who posted a video of himself in his landlady’s car had attracted a lot of attention online

The man revealed that he owed his rent, and he was doing his best to get along with his landlady

In the video, the man thanked his landlady for agreeing to drive him to his destination in her car

A Nigerian man uploaded a video of himself riding in his landlady’s car.

The man confessed that he was behind on his rent payments and he was trying his best to improve his relationship with his landlady.

The man was excited. Photo credit: @luckytalker_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @luckytalker_, the man expressed his gratitude to his landlady for being kind enough to offer him a lift to his destination in her car.

He also advised other tenants to avoid unnecessary quarrels with their landlords or landladies and instead try to be friendly and respectful.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chike reacted:

“Nothing goes for free, a Favour for a Favour, my family.”

Ferdi001 said:

“Make oga Landlord catch you.”

Sandra Ortega wrote:

“When rent expire no pay then you will understand.”

Mobileuser540 also commented:

“Make she no be your shuga mommy oo.”

Hobb:

“Landlady abi shugamommi.”

Mandy:

“U go soon collect waiting u the find.”

Pappy:

“Ask her Wetin do the real owner of the house before she become landlady.”

Mgbaborchigozie16:

“Na your girlfriend oga.”

Nwalove:

“My landlady is also a good person, she no de use play.”

Daddy psq:

“Maybe she loves you.”

Nurse extee:

“I knw her very well na auchi be dis waterboard for that matter.”

Stanley4702:

“Make she no add money for rent this yr.”

McCleverMouth:

“Tell ur Landlady To Smile Na.”

0z international001:

“You dey trust edo landlady dey play.”

Roland Aisosa379:

“Because U day pay rent.”

Landlady cries bitterly after opening one bedroom apartment vacated by tenant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a landlady was heartbroken after seeing her one-bedroom apartment recently vacated by a tenant.

Photos of the apartment posted on Facebook by Vera Onyekwere show that it looked dirty and highly unkempt.

The former tenant, who has a wife and one child, was said to have lived in the apartment for a period of two years.

Source: Legit.ng