Oladips, in a trending video, shared his sad experience during his visit to South Africa

The Nigerian rapper disclosed he was locked up in a cell for three days as he was denied access to the country

Oladips' revelation and video have stirred comments from netizens as some claimed South African authorities thought he was dead

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, best known as Oladips, has left online users talking over a video of him recounting his experience in South Africa.

Oladips revealed he was in a South African cell for three days.

Rapper Oladips shared how he was denied entry to South Africa. Credit: @oladipsoflife

How Oladips landed in South Africa's cell

In the video he shared via his Instagram page, Oladips disclosed he left Nigeria on the day the Super Eagles were to play Cote d'Ivoire at the AFCON finals, with his destination being South Africa.

However, upon arriving in South Africa, the Nigerian rapper was denied entry into the country before he was taken to a cell.

In the cell, Oladips, who claimed he cried over the unexpected turn of events, was seen showing some dance moves.

The rapper disclosed he was in the cell for three days before he was allowed to leave on board another plane back to Nigeria.

Watch the video of Oladips detailing his experience below:

Reactions to Oladips' experience in South Africa

As expected, the rapper's video triggered reactions as some netizens claimed he was denied entry to South Africa because the authorities thought he was dead.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

"Lazarus spent 3 days in cell ? Ah ok."

"Them won confirm if you dead or alive."

"This happened to me back in 2019 , I stayed here for 3 days as well."

"Your eyes don see for this industry o eh fine boy."

"From Lazarus to Joseph."

"you really suffer for this celebrity life wey you come ooo."

"This Na Dormitory."

Oladips album drops after rumoured death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how netizens reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album dropped less than two days after his rumoured death.

The album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin's brother, TROD.

Reacting, someone said:

"Is oladips really dead ? brr please reply your DM tell me it’s a prank."

