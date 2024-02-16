Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to update fans about her wellbeing

The music star, who started to wear eyeglasses after noticing problems with her sight, explained how it all happened

The video of Tiwa Savage rocking her new glasses was met with a series of interesting reactions from her fans

Top Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has caused a stir after showcasing her new look on social media.

The 44-year-old singer started to wear eyeglasses after discovering she had problems with her sight and could barely read her text messages or other things in small fonts.

According to the music star, she noticed that her vision had gotten worse recently, and she decided to go and see a professional about it.

Tiwa explained that she was told that her longsight is okay for now and that her shortsight is in a bad state. This led to her getting recommended glasses. The music star said she had to keep things stylish by getting an expensive designer frame for her new lenses.

Reactions as Tiwa Savage starts wearing glasses

The video of Tiwa Savage rocking recommended glasses was met with a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

thevillagechef:

“Welcome to your 40s …”

Jhulie_kay:

“Wow… so people can be both long-sighted and short-sighted at the same time.”

d_flashymedic:

“Presbyopia. These are normal age-related eye problems that a lot of people would experience when you are above 40 years.”

Seanizzy:

“In case your favorite passes and she doesn’t say hi , just knw she didn’t see him or her.”

Lionelle2_2:

“Nothing serious na age related.”

chimeezu:

“That’s you and all the other 40-year-olds .”

that_moonbabee:

“Old age has come .ABG gon feel it.”

