Afrobeat singer Emmanuel Anjorin, popularly known as Homebased, used heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as a case study in his new song 'Soldier;

The singer who is a big fan of the boxer used AJ's losses and eventual victory to charge people not to give up

In December 2023, Homebased made a promise to Anthony Joshua which he just fulfilled

UK-based Afrobeat singer Emmanuel Anjorin, popularly known as Homebased released a new single titled 'Soldier', an anthem released to encourage people to move in despite life's challenges.

Produced by KillaMan of Phizybeats, Homebase claimed the inspiration behind 'Soldier' was heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's remarkable boxing career, facing adversity and naysayers after consecutively losing his boxing matches.

Soldier dedicated to Anthony Joshua

The song 'Soldier' is a rallying cry for resilience and perseverance, echoing the indomitable spirit displayed by Anthony Joshua when many believed his career was on the decline.

In December 2023, Homestead had promised the boxer that he would dedicate a song to him for his unwavering spirit after his match.

"Congratulations to the champion @anthonyjoshua and @dynamite_daniel_dubois -I am dedicating this song to you both. A true marvel is someone who doesn’t give up in the face of life’s challenges. A champion mindset is akin to a soldier’s mindset—ignoring the noise, staying focused on yourself. Despite the talk, I told everyone that nothing changed; it’s was just a blip in the journey. Despite claims that you were finished, a quitter etc - You marched on! Now it’s road to 3 time and more wins!!"

The message of' Soldier' goes beyond boxing, reaching individuals on various journeys, including those in fitness camps, weight loss pursuits, or anyone striving to achieve personal goals. Homebased's track is a timely reminder that giving up is not an option in a world where the pressure to succeed can be overwhelming.

The artist emphasizes the importance of resilience, drawing attention to the statistics surrounding taking one's life in the UK. 'Soldier' aims to be a beacon of hope, motivating listeners to persist in adversity and avoid succumbing to despair.

Homebased to work with Kweku

Homebased shares his desire to work with singer Kweku the Traveller.

"The possibility of a remix featuring Kweku will add an exciting dimension to the already impactful track, potentially reaching an even wider audience, he said."

Homebased's uplifting lyrics and Afrobeat rhythms make this track a must-listen for anyone seeking inspiration and motivation in their journey through life.

