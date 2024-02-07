A video released by American narrator Ray Williams revealing how Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi made over $456m in five years goes viral

In the viral clip, Ray Williams revealed how Hushpuppi got caught by the American police in collaboration with the Dubai SWAT team

The short film has caught the attention of many online, especially because of the special shoutout Ray Williams gave to Nigerians at the end of the film

A TikTok documentary video released by an American narrator, Ray Williams, tells the story of an internationally renowned Nigerian fraudster, Huspuppi.

The video shared the story of Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, in a very captivating manner, and it has got people talking online.

A short film about Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi that revealed how a cake led to his arrest went viral. Photo credit: @hushpuppi/@realraywilliams

Source: Instagram

Ray Williams, in his short film on Hushpuppi, revealed how the American police were able to track the Nigerian fraudster through a cake he posted online.

The short film also revealed that Hushpuppi's story was one of the grass-to-grace stories out of Nigeria that turned into stories of greed.

How Hushpuppi's birthday cake got him arrested?

The short films revealed that within ten years, Hushpuppi lived in three countries and made over $456m throughout that period.

Ray William also shared how over $40m in cash was found with Hushpuppi and his gang when they were arrested.

The short film also revealed how a Canadian scammer that Hushpuppi worked with and used to chat with regularly on Snapchat put him on the radar of the FBI.

Watch the short film below

Netizens react to the short film on Hushpuppi

Here are some of reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@bustlineyetunde:

"Hush means quiet and puppy is a dog. Quiet dog is it then."

@daphnesimport:

"How many years remain for am?"

@julietibrahim:

"40million dollars in cash so many thoughts."

@itshelenpaul:

"Why shout out to Nigeria?"

@runny_kay:

"Shoutout to Nigeria bawo."

@fadakhar_vibes:

"I enjoyed how he literally explained d entire story. What a storyteller."

@mizsthicknesz:

"The shoutout to Nigeria really enter."

@official_freshprince:

"Many people will not know the amount of damage he just did to our reputation and brand with that last stupid shoutout to Nigeria."

@phenomenal_davies:

"That shout out to Nigeria at the end tho."

@bigvib3r:

"Na the ending off me.. baba have to give shout out to Nigerians."

@_exosa:

"Even the guy couldn’t believe his eyes to the extent he had to give a shoutout to Nigerians."

@bah_leegnf:

"11yrs is almost over."

US court gives final verdict on Hushpuppi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the United States Central District Court in California had sentenced Hushpuppi to 11 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

The social media celebrity pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with many people within and outside the US.

However, the internet sensationalist will have to spend only nine years because he had already spent two years in the US prison.

Source: Legit.ng