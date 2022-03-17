Nigerian Instagram socialite, Ramo Abass, also known as Hushpuppi has been reportedly involved in another fraudulent scandal in US correctional facility

An FBI agent in the United States filed a fresh suit against Hushpuppi with charges of fraud and money laundry

Hushpuppi was said to have been monitored by security officials at the correctional facilities for seven days while he was granted access to internet and computer

Emerging reports have confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued fresh charges against embattled Nigerian socialite, Ramon Abbas, also known as HushPuppi.

Vanguard newspaper reports that an FBI agent in the United States alleged that HushPuppi was involved in a money laundry scheme worth $400k while in custody.

A document confirming this allegation was forwarded to the United States District Court of California on Wednesday, March 16, Legit.ng.

As contained in the document, fresh charges were leveled against HushPuppi involving money laundering and fraud in U.S Federal correctional facility.

It was gathered that while in prison, the Instagram celeb carried out a transaction using Economic Impact Payment debit cards fraudulently obtained from stolen data of U.S citizens and residents.

Economic Impact Payments are financial support offered by the US government to U.S residents according to the CARES Act. One of the ways eligible US residents receive their Economic Impact Payments is by debit cards.

How Hushpuppi laundered $429,800 from US prison

Also detailed in the document forwarded to the California court, hackers were said to have fraudulently use data of US residents to secure Economic Impact Payments debit cards in which they resell to other cyber criminals.

As confirmed by the U.S authorities Hushpuppi was said to have been granted access to computer, this is in conformity to the statutory provision that allows prisoners to some of this facilities at a limited access.

It was gathered that Hushpuppi had been granted access to internet and computer between January 28 and March 4, 2022 while in the US correctional facility.

It was gathered that Hushpuppi enjoyed personal internet access and computer but his activities were monitored for only 7 days.

It was discovered that during this period, Hushpuppi had purchased 58 EIP debit cards worth over $429,800 and laundered the money through one AJ.

Police report links Abba Kyari with Hushpuppi

In similar event prequel to the latest development, Hushpuppi has been alleged to have close ties with embattled Nigeria Cop, Abba Kyari.

According to a report released by the Nigerian Police, Hushpuppi was said to have wired the sum of N235, 120, 000 to Abba Kyari.

It was gathered that Kyari was said to have made transfers of the funds he received in bits to his younger brother.

NDLEA links Abba Kyari to drug trafficking in fresh report

The embattled Abba Kyari has also been alleged to be involve in drug trafficking by the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This is according to an investigation carried out by the NDLEA stating that the suspended and self acclaimed 'Super Cop' will be probed.

NDLEA also noted that all parties involved in the scheme will also be prosecuted before the law court and be punished accordingly.

