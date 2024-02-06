Flavour Ijele has shared another clip for the visual of his hit song Agba Baller featuring Super Eagles legend JJ Okocha

In the heartwarming clip, Okocha, who was spotted with Flavour, showed off his football skills and dance moves

The video has stirred excitement among Nigerians as it comes hours before the Nigerian Super Eagles take on South Africa at the ongoing AFCON

Afro-highlife singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N'abania, has stirred another round of emotions online with another snippet of his new music video for Agba Baller.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Flavour dropped a teaser featuring skit maker NastyBlaq and nightlife king Cubana Chiefpriest.

JJ Okocha displays dance moves in Flavour's Agba Baller's video.

Source: Instagram

Flavour features JJ Okocha in Agba Baller video

In a latest video he shared on his social media timeline on Tuesday, February 6, Flavour was spotted with Nigeria's football legend Jay Jay Okocha, also called JJ Okocha.

The new video showed Okocha displaying his fun side and football skills with Flavour.

Sharing the clip, Flavour wrote:

"O puo! The OG agba baller @official_jj10 on this one. Repping the Super Eagles of Naija. Certified Big Ballers no matter what!"

Watch video of Flavour with JJ Okocha below:

Celebrities, fans react as Flavour features JJ Okocha in video

See some of the comments, Legit.ng gathered below:

donwilly01_:

"Whether we like it or not ,Okocha is the best Player in Africa."

victoriainyama:

"Awwwwwww Awesome."

chukwuxtian:

"The football ( On the Pitch) Version of the music will be bad."

celebritydjdave:

"This is the real BIG BALLER."

callme_607:

"Whenever I see @official_jj10 e dey give me joy..."

ckegee:

"I just the football legend always giving us those legendry football steps."

abathlink_kitchenequipments:

"Certified baller leave talk for umu mugu to handle."

nonny._blaq:

"JJ is the real Agba baller."

Okocha and his beautiful daughter in video

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jay Jay Okocha was spotted with his daughter Daniella at a party in Abuja.

A clip showed Okocha and his daughter engaging in a conversation that stirred netizens' interest.

In reaction to the viral video, some online users in the comment section asked for Daniella's social media handle and phone number.

