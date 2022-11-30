Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to social media in appreciation of officials at the immigration office in Ikoyi, Lagos

The movie star said he simply visited the office for his passport renewal and he was overwhelmed by the warm reception he received

Ninalowo shared a video showing the moment several officers rose to their feet as they exchanged pleasantries and attended to him

Popular movie star Bolanle Ninalowo was recently at the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) office in Ikoyi, Lagos, and he received nothing short of a warm reception from officers.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star explained that he had visited the office for his passport renewal but he left the premises feeling loved and blessed.

Bolanle Ninalowo visits passport office. Photo: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

“Na my kpali to japaa i jeje go collect yesterday oo! Na love & blessings I carry commot Thanks to the Nigeria immigration service office in ikoyi for such a delightful honor @nis_officers ,” the actor wrote.

Ninalowo accompanied his post with a video showing the moment he was ushered into the office buildings right after he stepped into the premises.

Immigration officers were more than excited to spot the movie star as they gave him a standing ovation and exchanged handshakes.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

tenovertenautos said:

"It’s how they always act nice and active once a popular figure steps into their office. Pls sir encourage them to render same/equal service to the common man."

botti_rachie said:

"I wish they can be treating every Nigerians that comes in there with love and respect...but no it's only famous and rich people they know."

alicialsunny said:

"I hope they can always attend to the average Nigerian without delay."

saint_samara said:

"It is only rich people that enjoy Nigeria I’d never collect my passport since last year January because there’s no booklet ."

bissie_ventures said:

"Imagine o if na commoners now, it go a year to renew passport, na come today come tomorrow den go dey talk ."

chioma_junior said:

"I have plenty things to say about this ikoyi passport office but I won’t you see that slim black man mr Rs is the best you can get in the whole squad ❤️."

