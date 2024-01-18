A TikTok video of a lady taking part in a gold challenge and winning it has become popular on TikTok

The video showed how the lady managed to extract a large gold piece from a glass box with a tiny hole

The crowd was amazed by her success and encouraged her to try for another one, but she could not

A lady who participated in a gold challenge and emerged victorious has gained attention online.

The challenge involved a glass box filled with two gold pieces of different sizes and shapes, and a small hole on one side.

The contestants had to use their fingers to pull out as many gold pieces as they could through the hole.

The video captured how the woman successfully accomplished this feat, grabbing a large and shiny gold piece and gently pushing it out of the narrow opening.

The onlookers were stunned by her achievement and applauded her enthusiastically. She went for the second gold piece, which looked just as big and as valuable.

However, despite her best efforts, she could not get it out of the hole. She decided to quit the challenge and walked away with the one gold piece she had won, beaming with joy.

