Nigerian singer Ayra Starr ignited attention from her fans and netizens through her latest bedroom video

The music sensation, in a viral video, disclosed the fun moments she was having from her 5-day break from work

She went on to show her followers details of the gorgeous bra-like outfit she wore, taking camera shots of some of the rare angles of her body

Fans and netizens went wild over the recent bedroom video of fast-rising Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, best known as Ayra Starr.

The Mavin sensation took to TikTok to show off the exterior scene of her current vacation spot and give fans the dirt on her killer wardrobe. She subtly revealed that she is currently enjoying a five-day holiday break.

Ayra Starr flaunts her slender body. Credit; @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The video showed Ayra Starr in a beach house, showing off the designer beach clothes she was putting on.

Her bra-like undergarments, which accentuated her curves, were the focal point of attention as she removed her sheer top to reveal them more clearly.

Source: Legit.ng