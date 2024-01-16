Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' has recounted the price he paid before his rise to fame in the entertainment industry

The skit maker revealed he made a promise to his maker to give a plot of land to a church if he became famous

Oga Sabinus, who revealed he has since fulfilled the promise, urged his fans to challenge God by sowing a seed

Popular Nigerian skitmaker and actor Emeka Ejekiru, aka Oga Sabinus' rise to fame didn't come to him on a platter of gold.

Like many celebrities in the entertainment industry, Sabinus, who has won many to his side with his hilarious skits, also has a grass-to-grace story.

Oga Sabinus revealed he gave a plot of land to a church. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

In a recent post via his Instastory, the skit maker recounted the spiritual vow he made to God to be successful.

Sabinus, who wrote in pidgin English, revealed he went down on his knees to promise a plot of land to a church if God took his name to another level.

The funnyman revealed his story has changed since he gave the land to an unnamed church as he urged his fans and followers to challenge God with a promise.

Sabinus wrote:

"The name of Sabinus today is still relevant because of God almighty. I no go forget when I kneel down promise God say I go give a plot of land to a church if in take my name to another level omo as I gave out that one plot of land Mehn it has been a story filled with glory. Am not a church goer but I challenged my papa for heaven and he answered my prayers and I did what I promised. Have you every tried to sow a seed to challenge the blessings of the lord. Try it today. God is real"

See a screenshot of Oga Sabinus' Instagram post below:

Screenshot of Oga Sabinus' post. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

BNXN stirs controversy about 'price' artists pay for fame

Legit.ng previously reported that BNXN, formerly signed to Burna Boy's label, on Monday, January 15, vowed to do whatever it takes to succeed.

BNXN stated that he was aware his colleagues paid “prices” for fame, suggesting they were popular just because of their musical talents.

He wrote:

"I will pay whatever price you people pay cause I know it’s not just the music. “.

Source: Legit.ng