BNXN 'Buju' has promised to do whatever it takes to be among the top players in the music industry

The singer hinted there were unknown 'prices' some of his colleagues pay aside from having musical talents

BNXN's statement has since stirred reactions on social media as some of his fans issued different advice to him

Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, better known as BNXN or Buju, seems not to be getting the popularity he believes he deserves, and he is ready to work on it.

This comes as BNXN, formerly signed to Burna Boy's label, on Monday, January 15, vowed to do whatever it takes to be successful in the Nigerian music industry.

BNXN stated that he was aware his colleagues paid “prices” for fame, suggesting they were not successful just because of their musical talents.

He added that he would go to any length to ensure he gets the “biggest song” of his career.

“This is going to be the biggest song in my entire career. I will do whatever it takes. I will pay whatever price you people pay cause I know it’s not just the music. “Please help me God.”

People react to BNXN's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed BNXN's tweet, see them below:

stan_foxz:

"Is there any special price you guy’s are paying that we don’t know about.. bro easyoooo e get people way you be their prayer point, be grateful of life."

k_jnr_move:

"@toyourears NO GO JOIN ILLUMINATI COS OF PRESSURE OOO.. #peace."

wizthug_:

"Oga if na ur soûl u wan sell to boost am go ahead e no concern us."

mhizta_collazo89:

"Not just music….which other price una pay."

jodie_davis1:

"Explain if there’s something deeper to this!"

