BBNaija star Uriel Oputa has shared a new video of her bonding with her mother, who is battling dementia

The reality star and her mum were seen vibing happily to Flavour's trending jam, Agba Baller

Flavour, who appeared to have been captivated by the heartwarming video, also shared it on his page

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Uriel Oputa, has left many gushing over a new video of her and her mum Margaret Oputa in London.

Uriel, who has never hidden her mum's battle with dementia, was seen sweetly vibing to Agba Baller, a song by Flavour, with the elderly woman.

BBNaija Uriel says her mum loves Flavour. Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

Captioning the video on her Instagram page, Uriel wrote:

"Home .. feels Amazing.. love you sweet mum."

Watch the video Uriel Oputa shared below:

Flavour reshares Uriel's video

The celebrated highlife singer also shared the heartwarming clip with his fans and lovers on his page.

Reacting to the video on Flavour's page, Uriel revealed that her mum loves the singer, adding that his song made her come out of her dementia state.

Uriel wrote:

"My mum loves you very much She said is he my son.. I said yes mummy he is. She was smiling the whole day. Your song has been on repeat since i landed in London. My mum has Dementia. But this song makes her come out of her Dementia state. Thank you."

Fans gush over Uriel Oputa's mum's video

See some of the comments below:

queenmarion_c:

"One thing I love about her is how much she loved and showcase her mother."

divine_stiches:

"I can't stop watching this video. I pray that regain her health in Jesus name."

phabulousthreads_:

" Ahhh mama still balling from bed."

mazijudepondis8:

"This song heals the sick."

chuks.andre:

"Wow UU we got here, Mama is singing with so much passion, best Boxing."

Uriel says her mum is her hero

Legit.ng also reported that Uriel expressed her wishes that her mum would carry her grandchild.

The reality star, who expressed gratitude to God, revealed that her mum survived multiple strokes, outlived dementia for eleven years, and survived colon cancer and coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uriel was recently caught up in a heated exchange with actor Uche Maduagawu over her marital status.

Source: Legit.ng