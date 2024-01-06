Late fast-rising singer Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, spurred another round of discussion online after a new video of him popped up

The deceased's father was spotted in a commercial bus, warmly greeting passersby who reached out to him

Sharing the video on social media, the young lady who captured the moment noted what would have happened differently if it had been seen earlier

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, made the waves online after a video of him in a commercial setting surfaced.

A young Nigerian who was opportune to be within the premises captured the events of the moment between the deceased dad and his fans.

The viral video captured by Legit.ng on TikTok saw the elderly man reaching out and waving at passers-by around while he sat in a bus loading passengers.

The lady took a moment to express her shock at the unexpected meeting and noted that Mohbad's father would have had it differently if it were still when the grief of the singer's demise was fresh.

She captioned her video:

"Baba Mohbad in my ride, if na when everything still dey hot, this man for don collect."

See the clip below

