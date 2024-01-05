Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first son Boluwatife, has caused a buzz on social media with his latest photos

The young boy shared a series of snaps where he dressed similarly to his father and also posed like him

The lovely snaps raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens who pointed out the resemblance between father and son

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, has many fans talking over his latest photos.

The Star Boy’s lookalike 12-year-old son left many fans confused after he shared a series of new photos on his official Instagram page.

Fans react to Wizkid's lookalike son Bolu's new photos. Photos: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Bolu dressed like his father by rocking a big grey shirt paired with black shorts, a black fez cap with durag, and a pair of white Nike sneakers.

The young boy was also seen doing similar poses to his father as he looked down in his photos and put his hands in his pocket.

Bolu accompanied the photos with a New Year message. He wrote:

“My New Year is Blessed and so is Yours Amen Welcome to 2024 Ps: Last slide, forever mood.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Wizkid’s first son’s new photos

Bolu’s new pictures got many netizens commenting on his resemblance with Wizkid. Read some of the reactions below:

damielola_:

“Na your papa born you truly what is that last slide .”

florishbaba:

“You look like wizkid too much anyone told you that.”

__iam._tife:

“You just carry your papa style Finish Iwo Omo yi.”

tife__tifeh:

“No be machala diamond be that.”

larrykiddo3:

“Last slide it’s you or big wiz.”

iammonica_49:

“Make we dey look for big wiz again ke ❤️.”

haryor_26:

“Bro you look like Wizkid too much.. Omo Balogun.”

Bolade_j9:

“Ur papa don plaster u........ .”

yoskhid:

“Omo that last slide show say na you be your father replacement.”

realjoshblaze:

“Omo this one go pass Wizkid oh ! See stezzzz ”

derry_koko_:

“The last part look like Wizzy too much.”

Source: Legit.ng