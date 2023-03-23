Shaki, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, has proudly flaunted her special person on social media

The celebrity daughter glowingly celebrated her man, Lawal Yussuf, on the occasion of his birthday ceremony

Followers flooded the comment section with beautiful messages as they joined the young lady in wishing her man well

Daughter of Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo, Shaki, has taken to social media in celebration of someone special in her life.

The young lady didn’t mince her words as she heaped accolades on her lover, Lawal Yussuf, on his birthday.

Ogogo's daughter flaunts lover on his birthday. Photo: kira_taiwo/@lawayussuf24

Source: Instagram

Shaki shared an adorable video compilation of the celebrant, a professional football player, and she accompanied it with a touching note.

“Happy birthday to my baby… my love….man of my heart. May God continue to lift you up,you will be head and not the tail. I pray that you will always find success in all that you do and that you will continue to be a blessing to everyone around you in sha Allah,” she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Followers join Shaking in celebrating her man

Acknowledging the lovely post, Shaki's man wrote:

"Thank you for all the love and happiness I have found in you. I may not appreciate you every day, but I want to tell you that everything you do for me brings me immense joy. I love you ifemi."

More celebratory messages below:

igbs_treats said:

"You no tell me say you wan Déy follow me drag man o."

muftiatibrahim said:

"Happy birthday bro long life and prosperity ."

tekunbi said:

"Happy Birthday to the man of our heart ."

e_get_as_e_be_'s said:

"Happy birthday to the man the game changer the dazzling man the flank man the pace man."

Actress Omotola-Jalade celebrates daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to social media with a special post dedicated to her daughter, Mimee, on her birthday.

The screen goddess described the celebrant as one of the most dependable and hardworking persons she knows.

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with sweet words for the movie star’s grownup daughter.

Source: Legit.ng