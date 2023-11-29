Uche Maduagwu and BBN Uriel have engaged in a serious war of words on social media over her marital status

Uche started it by calling Uriel out for complaining that there are no eligible men to get married to in Nigeria

In return, the reality star warned him to hands off her case or she would disgrace him openly with class and eloquence

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu and BBN Uriel Oputa have traded words on social media about the reality star's marital status.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Uriel decided to freeze her eggs after complaining that there were no husbands to get married to. She lamented that her mother had five children when she was her age.

Uche Maduagwu, BBN Uriel exchange words over her marital status. Photo credit @urielmusicstar/@uchemaduagwu

Reacting to her decision, Maduagwu who is in the habit of trolling celebrities called Uriel out. He stated that some of Uriel's colleagues have told him that she is the one rejecting men.

He warned her to stop going on social media to rant and added that if she has a spiritual husband, she should go to the church so they can deliver her.

BBN Uriel replies Maduagwu

Responding to the actor's outburst, Uriel also warned him and said she would disgrace him publicly and she would do it with class and eloquence without looking back.

Maduagwu also took out time to react to Uriel and threatened to report her to the commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

See their post here:

Fans react to the hot exchange between Maduagwu and BBN Uriel

Netizens have reacted to the exchange that took place between Maduagwu and Uriel. Here are some of the responses below.

@_iamsheila__:

"Uriel pls no.. nobody Dey reply Uche o.. dat one don lose chain from where dem tie am put ."tey tey

@imon_imc':

"Jokes apart, has anyone actually seen this man in any movie?"

@jewelbaby500:

"You wan use class drag person wey no get class??? someone that wears red bra because of 2 likes omo you better leave this man."

@teminikan__:

"Who-riel ."

@mizkimoraprecious:

"Maduagwu use the information they gave you about her to build a house."

@kizimege:

"But yabatech why una never come rescue us by carrying this guy naaa.... plsssss."

@big_fav___:

"Who else ran to the comments section."

@amazingwomanskills:

"Oooriel."

@nails__dairy:

"He say "Oriel abi na me no hear well."

@_invaluablemoi:

"How do you disgrace someone with class and eloquence? Who go teach me now?"

