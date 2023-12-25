Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has now shown support for his embattled colleague, Emeka Ike

Taking to his official Instagram page, Edochie penned down a long note of encouragement to Emeka Ike while addressing the controversy surrounding him

Yul Edochie’s message to Emeka Ike caught the attention of many Nigerians, and they dropped their hot takes on the matter

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has caused a buzz on social media over his message to his colleague, Emeka Ike.

Recall that Emeka Ike gained more attention on social media after he started to discuss his crashed marriage with his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, during interviews.

Drama ensued after Emeka Ike discussed his former marriage in the media and it got many Nigerians taking sides on the matter.

Yul Edochie supports Emeka Ike

Shortly after Emeka Ike started to be dragged online by netizens, his Nollywood colleague, Yul Edochie, took to social media to show him love and support.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star wrote a lengthy note to encourage Emeka Ike while bashing his critics.

Yul started off his long note by celebrating Emeka’s return to the movie industry. He then explained how he inspired him as an actor and how he should ignore the noise from his haters.

He wrote:

“Good to have you back in the game big bro. The Legendary Emeka Ike. @emekaikeofficial Odogwu!

You’re one of the actors who inspired me to come up. I’m a big fan of your work. We love you bro.

Trust me, the people who love you are more than your haters. But the haters always make more noise. Ignore the noise.”

Not stopping there, Yul went on to tell Emeka Ike not to allow anyone to bring him down and to keep his head up because nobody has a perfect home, including those interviewing him.

The controversial actor said that it’s nobody’s business who is right or wrong in Emeka Ike’s family’s case because it is left for him and his ex-wife to settle it.

The rest of his caption reads:

“Don’t let nobody bring you down. Keep your head up Boss. Life will constantly try to pull you down.

No gree. Nwanne kwechili. Nobody house good pass. Forget the romantic pictures you see couples post on social media,if people tell you their own family wahala you go run.

Even the people wey dey interview your family people take am dey cash out, their own house no good. Your family matter no concern anybody. Who’s right or wrong no concern anybody. Na you and madam go settle that one. What matters to us your fans is to see you happy and doing that thing we love you for, which is your work. We dey with you big bro. Everything you ever lost, this is the time to get it back. Everything you ever dreamt of becoming, this is the time to go for it, with your work and your name. The name EMEKA IKE is crested by God. Nobody can bring you down except you. Never back down. Never stay down. No gree for anybody. The sky is your starting point. Soon we go jam for set again. We love you big bro.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie drums support for Emeka Ike

As expected, Yul Edochie’s note to Emeka Ike drew the attention of many Nigerians and they reacted to it in interesting ways. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

ahanauche:

“Oga stay one place, nobody call you for this matter. Your own family wahala full everywhere for social media, you even did worst than Emeka. Abeg Rest.”

african.woman7:

“When I saw the video of you and Judy . I told them to forget these romantic videos/pictures that you post that it’s all for show. Thank You Yul for confirming it.”

Neeta_bae:

“He has finally seen a partner, happiness wan wound am.”

Eubahcloud:

“When a person is falling, they usually look around for things to hold as they fall. Emeka Ike, you are trying to rise again abi, no allow Yul that is looking for what to hold as he hits the ground to keep you staying down. He is looking for companions on the ground to sink with! Your brand doesn’t need this. Stretch your hands to people like Fredrick Leonard if you are serious about your career. Ditch this moulded kwashiorkor filled brand and run from a man who is already sinking!”

___alex_obi:

“Him don see him fellow failure but sorry Emeka Ike is not your colleague bruv.”

yemisikunlipe:

“Birds of the same feather. Your own is waiting for you in front. You go explain tire.”

ekene_nwume:

“He had found another iberibe like him.”

yemisikunlipe:

“Birds of the same feather. Always trying to insert himself in every bad thing. Instead of Yul to go try rescind the restraining order against seeing his own children, he’s there talking rubbish. Today every reasonable father is enjoying himself with his family but na to dey yarn okpata be your speciality. Your own is waiting for you in front.”

Iam_thelmaoti:

“Anybody wey dey down now automatically bcomes Yul's friend, em go rush support the person Yul don see shege for Nigerians hand.”

