Actress and film producer Mercy Aigbe narrowly escaped a fatal accident on the Lagos-Benin highway during the early hours of December 23

The incident unfolded as she was returning from a fan meet-and-greet organized to promote her latest film, Ada Omo Daddy

Expressing gratitude for her survival, she credited God for preserving her life during the harrowing ordeal

Nigerian star actress Mercy Aigbe narrowly escaped death on December 23rd after her automobile tyre burst while travelling from Benin to Lagos.

The Nollywood diva revealed that she was on a journey from Benin where she went to promote her latest film, Ada Omo Daddy.

Mercy Aigbe escapes death via auto crash Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of the grotesque scene on Instagram, she poured out how terrified she was when her car tyre broke on the way back and labelled the ordeal the most terrifying experience of her life.

The filmmaker was grateful and went on to appreciate her maker for saving her life as she shared her story with a Christian song playing in the background.

See the video below

Netizens join Mercy Aigbe to thank God

angelaeguavoen:

"Omg! Thank God for life. God will continue to protect you mama."

anjysworldprd:

"GOD almighty will continue to protect you , aunty mercy u will not die but live to fulfil ur purpose on earth , every weapon functioned against you shall not prosper in the mighty name of Jesus . We cover you with the blood of the most high."

itshelenpaul:

"Thank God for his mercy, our God is a living God who never disappoints."

nneomaukpabi:

"Can you ever meet success just like that without encountering dangers and tribulations, the answer is no, but he said he has given us the power to trample on snakes and Scopion’s, and he also said no weapon formed against us shall prosper, you are the apple of God’s eye so you are under Gods protection and guidance nothing shall befall you, the devil came late when the meeting is almost over. Thank God for life."

judyaustin1:

"You're a winner hun. Thank God for life."

ademiluyimargaret:

"Thank you Lord. Devil has lost it again ,over you and all your crew God will always take all the glory."

Source: Legit.ng