English footballer Harry Kane has joined a long list of foreign athletes who have declared their love for Nigerian artist Burna Boy

Weeks after revealing that he is a massive fan of Burna Boy and one of his new songs, "Big 7", he makes more revelations about the Afrobeat star

A video of Harry Kane telling a journalist that Burna Boy is his favourite African artist and why he considers him his guy goes viral

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane recently sparked a massive surprise online with a shocking revelation he made about Nigerian music star Burna Boy.

During a recent interview, Harry Kane revealed that he is a massive lover of Burna Boy's music and couldn't get enough of his new album, "I Told Them."

English striker Harry Kane recently shared why Burna Boy is his favourite Afrobeat singer.

Source: Instagram

However, the footballer's recent comments about Burna Boy have shown that the Bayern Munich striker's love for the singer has risen to a new level.

Harry Kane calls Burna Boy his guy

During a recent conversation with a journalist, Harry Kane was asked who his favourite African musician was; the footballer replied that Burna Boy and no one else makes the list.

The English striker noted that Burna Boy is his guy, and no one else matters.

Harry Kane's comments are coming after England's women's coach Sarina Wiegman has also noted that she's a massive fan of Burna Boy and his music.

Other international footballers like Benjamin Heinrichs have also publicly declared Burna Boy as the favourite Afrobeat/African artist.

Watch Harry Kane's interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Harry Kane's comments about Burna Boy

Here are some of the viral comments that trailed Harry Kane's post:

@iam_wizzykalvin:

"Tunde and co no go ever fit post this one double life."

@razzy_ckn:

"That's what I keep telling this niggas, when it comes to international stuffs, make dem no dey compare burna with other niggas."

@dhammyrichiey:

"Won ko mi je bi Amala ati ewedu me no send weda u like me or not. This is Burna Boy's mantra."

@iam_victorobi:

"Burna is so big that I can’t repeat saying this again."

@callme__aya:

"Burna or nobody periioooodttttt! He is the first and only choice."

@switb2b:

"Guys go and listen do I look like I give a fck remix by burna and his brother phyno."

@vinny_asabby:

"Said burna boy is my guy…know the difference."

