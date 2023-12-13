Nigerian singer Wizkid made waves online after a detailed video came up online showing old information about his younger days

The trending TikTok video showed the Aforbetats secondary school book from Ijebu Ode Grammar School

The Made in Lagos hitmaker was seen in a vintage photograph in his secondary school uniform, posing with a taller schoolmate

Throwback details about Nigerian international singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, surfaced online recently.

The singer was reported to have attended Ijebu Ode Grammar School in Lagos, Nigeria, as a photo collage of the school’s exercise book with the Afrobeats icon’s name caught the attention of netizens.

Old picture of Wizkid in secondary school Credit: @mrrehemadaily

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video also saw a vintage picture of the singer in his secondary school uniform, posing with a taller schoolmate.

A closer look at the photo revealed that Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun was in J.S.S. 1 then.

Wizkid sprays money on Lagos streets

Nigerian superstar Wizkid ignited a fresh wave of online reactions with a video capturing his recent generous act.

In footage sighted by Legit.ng, the Afrobeats icon exuded high energy as he distributed bundles of naira notes on the streets of Lagos.

Seated comfortably in the back seat of his car, the Ojuelegba hitmaker scattered money into the air, prompting pedestrians on the road to hurriedly grab their share of the flying notes.

Portable jubilates as Wizkid appreciates him

Nigerian street-pop musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, recently made a daring claim about winning the Grammys.

The Zazu hitmaker confidently declared that if Wizkid ever gave him a verse or featured him in a song, he was hitting for the Grammy's plaque straight. This was after the Made in Lagos singer appreciated Portable.

In response, Zazu expressed his joy over the incredible development. He declared his conviction that a verse from Wizkid would significantly advance his career.

