Famous football enthusiast Kelechui Anyikude trends online after clips of him celebrating Nigeria's win at the CAF Awards go viral

Kelechi's vibe and energy were so infectious that the CAF Award online page was seen speaking, dropping captions in Yoruba and Igbo

Nigeria won big at the 2023 CAF Award, going home with Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala winning the Best Male and Female Footballers of the year

Nigeria was among the biggest winners at the recently concluded Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The proud West African nation was one of the biggest winners at the 2023 awards, if not the biggest.

Kelechi FC takes to the streets of Morocco to celebrate Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala's win at the CAF Awards. Photo credit: @kelechiafc

Source: Instagram

Nigeria won four significant gongs at the CAF awards, including the best Male and Female footballers of African descent.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was crowned the Best Male footballer on the continent, while Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala picked up the Best Female Footballer for a record 6th time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigeria's national team female goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was also crowned the best Female Goalie on the continent.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian female national team was honoured as the Team of the Year.

Kelechi takes to the streets to celebrate Nigeria's CAF win

Famous football enthusiast, journalist, and podcaster Kelechi Anyikude trended online after clips of him leading several celebrations on the streets of Morocco went viral.

He was seen leading cheers for Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala after they were made the faces of African football.

See clips of Kelechi celebrating Nigeria's win at the CAF below:

Netizens react to Kelechi's video celebrating Nigeria's win at CAF

Here are some of the reactions that Kelechi's video stirred online:

@astroturf.sports:

"Pressure for our Ghana brothers Una mind no go ever touch ground."

@robbielyleofficial:

"Proud of Local Man."

@otu_efiom:

"He deserves a National award. An outstanding Nigerian."

@sirleobdasilva:

"This man, never a dull moment with him."

@k7sley:

"We are one outside there but divided by tribalism inside....one love."

@temmmytayooo:

"That is my man. Love him❤️. Never a dull moment."

@princez_ibk:

"Mehnn ! The spirit is unquenchable."

@shobaba99:

"A very patriotic individual."

@wonzoid:

"You know the vibes."

@gracious_gift_j:

"Naija we no dey carry last."

@bamidele_onalaja:

"Kelechi is just too awesome! One of the reason I'm trying to support Arsenal FC now but I be MAN U fan 4eva ! Congratulations to us All!"

@__eazzi:

"First country in the world to win make and female best player of the year history won’t forget and this record will be crested on the surface of planet earth forever."

@mekusse:

"That's the Naija spirit!"

Asisat Oshoala goes public with her love life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about the female African footballer of the year when she posted a public notice about her love life.

Asisat Oshoala has shared a post on one of her social media pages revealing that she was single and ready to mingle.

However, the footballer gave some conditions for prospective suitors wanting to be in a relationship with her.

Source: Legit.ng