Kiddwaya has recently shared a heartwarming video of him and Cee-C on what appeared to be a dinner date

The reality star, however, caused a stir with a caption as he boldly referred to Cee-C as his wife

A clip also showed the billionaire son handing Cee-C a gift, which left fans and followers asking questions

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemates Terseer Kiddwaya and Cynthia Nwadiora Cee-C have stirred relationship rumours on social media.

This comes as Kiddwaya, on Wednesday, November 8, took to his social media timeline to share a video of him and Cee-C on a dinner date.

Kiddwaya takes Cee-C on a date. Credit: @kiddwaya

Credit: @kiddwaya

In a caption of the video, the billionaire son also referred to his female colleague as his wife.

Towards the end of the video, Kiddwaya was seen handing Cee-C a gift. He also shared some loved-up moments of them on his Instastory.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kiddwaya wrote

"Having dinner with my wife @ceec_official i told her tonight we are spending that 120M. You don’t need biggies money."

Legit.ng recall reporting that Kiddwaya offered Cee-C money to leave Big Brother's house during the All Stars edition.

Reactions as Kiddwaya calls Cee-C his wife

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

poshchi:

"A man that brings gifts to dinner! Tonight is for KiddCee. Enjoy your meal Ceec."

chockietee:

"Let Ike catch you."

OllikBrown:

"CeeC your Omo na Cee finish be dis ooo."

zuaky_presh:

"Who knows the style she gave kidd before he addressed her as "my wife"

mafia3O:

"Are they in a relationship?"

isayomiiii:

"Who gave you wife kidd?"

RealSwiftGodwin:

"Man just joined vawulence FC.... didn't see that coming, Kidd is now petty!! Lol."

OligboJ:

"Kiddwaya is not serious o You must be joking."

