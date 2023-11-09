“Having Dinner With My Wife Cee-C”: Kiddwaya Causes a Stir With Video, Gives Co-reality Star Gifts
- Kiddwaya has recently shared a heartwarming video of him and Cee-C on what appeared to be a dinner date
- The reality star, however, caused a stir with a caption as he boldly referred to Cee-C as his wife
- A clip also showed the billionaire son handing Cee-C a gift, which left fans and followers asking questions
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemates Terseer Kiddwaya and Cynthia Nwadiora Cee-C have stirred relationship rumours on social media.
This comes as Kiddwaya, on Wednesday, November 8, took to his social media timeline to share a video of him and Cee-C on a dinner date.
In a caption of the video, the billionaire son also referred to his female colleague as his wife.
Towards the end of the video, Kiddwaya was seen handing Cee-C a gift. He also shared some loved-up moments of them on his Instastory.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kiddwaya wrote
"Having dinner with my wife @ceec_official i told her tonight we are spending that 120M. You don’t need biggies money."
Legit.ng recall reporting that Kiddwaya offered Cee-C money to leave Big Brother's house during the All Stars edition.
Reactions as Kiddwaya calls Cee-C his wife
See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:
poshchi:
"A man that brings gifts to dinner! Tonight is for KiddCee. Enjoy your meal Ceec."
chockietee:
"Let Ike catch you."
OllikBrown:
"CeeC your Omo na Cee finish be dis ooo."
zuaky_presh:
"Who knows the style she gave kidd before he addressed her as "my wife"
mafia3O:
"Are they in a relationship?"
isayomiiii:
"Who gave you wife kidd?"
RealSwiftGodwin:
"Man just joined vawulence FC.... didn't see that coming, Kidd is now petty!! Lol."
OligboJ:
"Kiddwaya is not serious o You must be joking."
Did fans gift Cee-C a house?
Legit.ng reported that Cee-C's 31st birthday celebration caused a widespread buzz on social media.
A viral clip showed the moment her fans gifted her a house.
The reality star's fans also hire a live band to celebrate her.
