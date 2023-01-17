Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a moving video of her son King Andre helping out in the kitchen

Tonto, who was proud of her son’s effort revealed there were times she felt her son was an adult as she described him as a helpful child

The actress’ video has left many of her fans and followers gushing as they applauded her for giving him good home training

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh could not contain the pride of watching her son King Andre help out in the kitchen as she gushed about him for being helpful.

The single mother and politician went on to reveal there were times she felt her son was an adult, especially with the way he loves to get involved.

Tonto Dikeh describes her son as a helpful child. Credit: @tontodikeh @kingandre

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of Andre in the kitchen, Tonto wrote in her caption:

“Never seen a more HELPFUL CHILD Sometimes I feel like @kingandre_dikeh is the Adult, How he Loves to get Involved is GOAL.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her post below:

Fans gush as Tonto Dikeh shares video of her son in the kitchen

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

austyles_beauty:

"He's helpful because you taught him to be, most mums will just pamper and spoil him."

ebinimnkiruka:

"Most children raised by single parents that is the advantage I was raised by my mom alone and she is very proud of the way I understand her even without saying anything her pains affect me too because is never easy but you are a great woman ❤️."

mirabellenaturales:

"The juices are so juicy ."

glogeworld:

"He's so cute growing so fast on us ❤️."

debbyo_beautyplus:

"Lots of love."

Tonto Dikeh sends message to critics advising her to move on

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh made headlines with her shades at her former husband, Olakunle Churchill.

In a statement via her Instagram page, the actress addressed critics who are asking her to move on as she stressed that no one can shame her from telling her story.

Tonto stated that no one can tell a woman to move on from a man she dumped in the past.

Sharing the post on IG, the actress added a caption that read:

”Everyone is wiser when it is not their story."

Source: Legit.ng