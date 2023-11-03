Famous child skit maker Kiriku has left many in tatters after a clip of him jumping on Goya Menor's "Don Dada" challenge went viral

Kiriku was seen put on a stellar display of his rapping skills as he also proved that he is a big spender

The young comic took on Goya Menor on both fronts and came out tops and walked away like a true "Don Dada"

Famous Nigerian skit maker Enorense Victor, aka Kiriku, has sparked emotions online as a clip of him jumping on Goya Menor's "Don Dada" challenge goes viral.

Kiriku caught many by surprise with his performance as he showed off his rapping skills.

Child skit maker Kiriku trends as he jumps on Goya Menor's Don Dada Challenge. Photo credit: @kirikuofficial/@goya_menor

Source: Instagram

Enorense, in the viral clip, took on Goya Menor pound for pound in their battle to be the one true Don Dada.

Kiriku outspends Goya Menor

The young comic, to a large extent, was able to prove that truly he is the real Don Dada.

As well as going toe-to-toe with Goya Menor in a rap contest, Kiriku also proved his Don Dada capacity as a big spender as he outshines the popular hypeman.

Kiriku is one of the fastest-rising kid comic talents in the country and has considerably proved his mettle as a proper comedian.

He was recently awarded the Best Kid Comedian at the WAP TV Awards.

Watch Kiriku's Don Dada challenge below:

See how netizens reacted to Kiriku's Don Dada video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@kirikuofficial:

"Kiriku don talk ?? Complete the lyrics."

@beyouskin_gh:

"Area father i think say dey don kidnap u with nylon oo, u escape?"

@twins_of_abuja:

"If you no like my swag’ ABEG SHIFT."

@sha.sha_e:

"Rema no do pass this one."

@djmakaveli_:

"Grammy way straight."

@sadboyy1106:

"So you sabi sing pass shalipopi??"

@scampa__p:

"Na u kill this challenge."

@itz.escalate1:

"Area father enter studio."

@best_uyi:

"Kiriku ooh, na confirm Don Dada."

@topzy7620:

"Make them clear road for area father the Don dada."

Kiriku denies alleged Sister, shares photos of parents and siblings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when Kiriku was called out online by a lady who alleged to be his sister and claimed he abandoned them.

However, the 9-year-old skit maker came some days afterwards to debunk the claim as he shared photos of his immediate family online.

The photos had images of his biological parents and siblings. He also confirmed that Umbrella Boy is his older brother by blood.

Source: Legit.ng