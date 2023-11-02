Movie producer Morakinyo Akinbayo Shina has won an award at the Toronto International Film Festival

His movie 'Rebirth' which premiered at the event, won the Best Indigenous Film category

The movie passed the message of cultural pride and authenticity of the richness of storytelling in Africa

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Shina said he was thrilled when he found out that he had won! It was such an incredible moment of joy and excitement to clinch the Best Indigenous Film Award

Ace movie maker Shina is elated because of his reward at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada, where he was decorated with the Best Indigenous Film trophy for his film 'Rebirth'.

According to him, the award winning movie 'Rebirth' shows how emotional people can become when looking for a meaningful life.

Shina says 'Rebirth' is about cultural pride

The Nollywood producer used his motion picture to show cultural pride, authenticity, and the richness of indigenous storytelling. Shina added that the storyline brings to mind an understanding and appreciation for African heritage.

See the clip of his award here:

Fans react to the clip of Shina's award

Netizens have reacted to the video where Shina was receiving his award plaque. Here are some of the comments below.

@sharafadeenolabode:

"Congratulations to us ."

@bestokoduwa_:

"Congrats boss."

@_josephmomodu:

"Heavy one ."

@sanjoadegoke:

"Our film."

@bababayo:

"Congrats my brother , this is one of the best news i have seen today."

@amberkesh:

"This is a great news, i am happy for you."

@iamhaddybet:

"More wins, the sky is the beginning."

@segxy_0852

"Congrats , this is the real deal now."

l@eemahmedia1

"Congratulations sir, I am a encouraged to put in more effort in my own, will get there one day."

@kemisola_dara:

"Congratulations sir."

Morakinyo Shina is happy about award

In a chat with Legit.ng Morakinyo Shina expressed pride in his achievement and thanked his team.

"I am tremendously proud of myself and the entire crew. Winning this award represents a significant milestone. It can open doors to opportunities in my future projects and career."

