Portable Zazu is set to hold a welcome-back party following his return from his Europe tour

The Zeh Nation label boss shared a list of singers to perform at the event but caused a stir with the inclusion of his former signee, Yung Duu

Some netizens have warned Yung Duu against attending Portable's party as it could be a trap

Street Pop singer Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable Zazu, has revealed plans for his welcome back party after his return from his Europe tour.

The Zeh Nation boss revealed on his Instagram page that the event will take place on Friday, October 27, at the singer's restaurant in the Sango area of Ogun state.

Portable's welcome back party will take place on Friday, October 26. Credit: @portablebaeby @yungduuofficial

Source: Instagram

Portable, however, caused a stir after he listed Yung Duu among the singers billed to perform at the event. Recall that Yung Duu used to be one of his signees until he chased him away and collected the car he bought for him.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Portable wrote:

"ZEHNATION we’re out side this Friday Sango Iyano Ilogbo ODOWGU Bar," .

See the flyer for the event below:

Netizens react as Portable lists Yung Duu among performers

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Portable's post, as some netizens were suspicious of his action.

hayan_jnr101:

"Youngii duu na set up ooo."

waterbwoy__olowo:

"Portable you go pay youngi duu b4 he go come ur show."

kunle_visuals:

"Special guest artist that day na youngi duu."

do_damola:

"Still put youngi duu….Tbvh Portable is a good guy…Leave all the Wahalaaaaaaaa aside….HE IS THAT GUY."

bigbelly_hypeman:

"Yungduu sabi pass all the artist wey dey the poster."

_____oluwaboss:

"Youngie duu is not coming!!! Grammy Boui."

mind.047:

"Young duu Dey lekki he no Dey go village show again."

fineboyokola:

"My mind is telling me that something somewhere is not right inside this poster abi na my eyes."

cjviolinist:

"Wetin youngyduu dey do for poster ?"

royaltyfcnigeria:

"Young duu keh?? Is this a trap??"

ajgbolahan:

"Youngi duu don’t go ooo na set up oo."

