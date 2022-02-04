Actress Kemi Afolabi has taken to social media with videos and photos from her latest visit to her daughter's school

The movie star revealed that her daughter is her best friend who has grown wiser beyond her age

Afolabi also noted that she made sure to put a smile on her baby's face during the visit with a surprise

Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi's daughter is her best friend and she recently pulled a surprise during her visiting day.

The movie star who opened up about battling an incurable disease in 2021 showered her child with accolades for being wiser than her age.

Kemi Afolabi surprises daughter in school Photo credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

Source: Instagram

Afolabi shared videos and photos on her page, and one of the clips showed the moment the actress' daughter walked up to her from the hostel.

Another clip showed the moment the movie star revealed that she brought her specially cooked jollof rice for her baby and even argued with a teacher that her's is better than the one her daughter eats at school.

"When a daughter is her mother’s best friend, she matures automaticallyThe way mine looks after me and the things she says amazes meDara : mummy calm down, you’re almost there! Whenever she’s home and I am reluctant to use my medic*ationAnd when she’s far away in school and I put a call tru, first thing she says is mummy did you start your day with your medi*cation as the doctor prescribed? How are you doing today mummy"

See the post below:

Reactions

aweniolore:

"Auntie kemi don’t worry, Allah S.W.T will heal you completely and you will be free In sha Allah "

floxy_flourish:

"May God keep her for you and keep my children for me too"

emotunrayo:

"By Jehovah's grace, you will not do it in vain"

lizzyafuye:

"Continue to stay strong for my daughter you will eat the fruit of your labour IJN"

phiyinpholu5:

"I love the relationship❤️ Aunty kemi God will keep you and strengthen you each and everyday. You will live long to reap the fruit of your labour. This year shall be fruitful for you. Dara will take care of you too. Well done ma."

Kemi Afolabi says she has not ‘made love’ for more than 1 year

Movie star, Kemi Afolabi stirred massive reactions on social media after talking about her relationship and intimate life.

Kemi shared a video on her verified Instagram page that preached about the importance of getting intimate at least 21 times in a month to avoid the risks of having a heart attack.

The actress expressed fear because she has been on break for over a year due to a lack of partners.

Source: Legit.ng