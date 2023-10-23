The video of Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill's son kissing their new-born has been seen online

In the recording, the young boy looked at his sister, bent down, and kissed her on the forehead

On second thought, he looked at the baby again, gave her another kiss and also kissed the doll beside her

King, the first son of actress Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill, has shown that he would love and look after his newborn sister. The video of him kissing his sister has warmed the hearts of fans who saw the adorable gesture.

In the clip which was posted by Olakunle Churchill on his Instagram page, his son sat close to the pillow and looked at his sister before carefully kissing her forehead.

Rosy Meurer's Son Kisses Baby Sister. Photo Credit @rosemeurer/@olakunlechurchil

Source: Instagram

Rosy Meurer's son kisses his sister's doll

King also contemplated whether to plant a kiss on the toy beside his sister in the recording. He looked at his little one and the toy before he bent again to give the two a warm kiss. He first gave a peck to his sister and then the doll.

See the video of Rosy Meurer's son kissing his sister:

Fans react to Rosy Meurer's son giving his sister a peck

Reactions have trailed the noble act of King, Olakunle Churchill's son for showing how much he likes his sister. Here are some of the responses below.

Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer welcome a second baby

According to an earlier report by Legit. ng, businessman Churchill and his wife had another baby. Churchill shared the good news and pictures of his wife and baby on his Instagram page over the weekend.

He also revealed that the name of their newborn is Imisoluwa Amelia Oladunni Churchill. In the picture, Meurer was still in the hospital and was holding her baby.

Friends and fans of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate them on the good news and to wish the infant well

Source: Legit.ng