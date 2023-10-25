A recent clip shared online by ace Nigerian singer Peter Okoye PSquare of a young man who failed woefully in one of his music challenge trends

In the video, Peter had picked a young man to complete the lyrics of some of his songs to win a $1000

However, the young man failed woefully even after getting several opportunities with different PSquare songs

Ace Nigerian Afrobeat artist Peter Okoye of the PSquare music duo has sparked reactions online after a clip of a young man who couldn't sing his songs went viral.

Peter, also known as Mr P, had thrown a complete-the-lyrics challenge over the weekend at a private beach in Lagos.

Nigerian man trends after failing to win a music challenge by Peter PSquare. Photo credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Mr P had noted that whoever could complete the lyrics of any of his songs would get a reward of $1000.

Indomie generation

However, the young chap picked to participate in the challenge has sparked reactions online with his performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He performed so poorly that even Mr P was forced to troll him. He ended up advising him to go and beg his village people.

While some fans have described him as a perfect Indomie generation boy.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See how fans reacted to the video of the Gen Z brother

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@tony.frank_:

"You for Sing E No Easy… but P square and 2Baba have the best songs someone can easily sing word for words..."

@felixshedrach:

"That guy na Indomie generation, na from them wizkid and davido he from start to hear songs."

@racheledwardsofficial:

"You won’t try this rough play with me sha I fit go know ur lyrics pass u sef."

@skukipeeshaun:

"Peter you know say you no fit try this with people like us. We been Psquare fans from day zero If you like go as far back as “You don see them Psquare… dem don kolo oooo … Infact I don vex, I wan play for the $1k.. Oya nau!"

@chivera_official:

"What?!! Why was I not there?! … I go even sing pass Psquare!!!"

@sidneyzzle:

"Please arrest this boy."

@harunagarba99:

"This guy just vex me forget the money self but who no sabi p square hit songs???where is he from pls."

@officialyungwillis:

"Is the last song that made me vex ooo that whole line is too popular not to know I dey play like okocha dey score like Ronaldinho."

@iamronkemizznaija:

"Abeg Abeg he should have been pushed in the water for failing waec exam or trivia questions wooo I leave in peace."

@ola_home_01:

"Why una no push am for that water."

Peter PSquare jumps into the crowd to kiss a female fan on the mouth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Peter made the headlines for kissing a female fan during a show.

Clips of the incident made the rounds on social media, where the music star was seen jumping off the state to go and meet a female fan.

In the viral clip, Peter walked to a group of ladies and picked one of them out to kiss right on the mouth.

Source: Legit.ng