Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars superstar Whitemoney has finally reacted to recent comments made by his colleague Uriel about his teeth

The reality TV show star was recently on a cooking show where he showed off his culinary skills

While on the cooking show, the host complimented Whitemoney's teeth and his breath, noting that they were sparkling clean and fresh

The former winner of the BBNaija reality TV show and a contestant in the All Stars reboot, Whitemoney was recently on the Ndani cooking program.

While Whitemoney was on the cooking show to display his culinary talents, something else about him caught the host's attention.

Whitemoney reacts to Uriel's comment about his teeth and good breath. Photo credit: @whitemoney

The host couldn't help but compliment Whitemoney's fresh breath and sparkling white teeth.

Whitemoney has the freshest breath in the house - Uriel revealed

The comments from the host are coming weeks after Whitemoney's colleague Uriel told on her vlog that he has the freshest breath amongst the other housemates on the All Stars show.

However, during the cooking show, Whitemoney shocked many when he revealed that he had never visited a dentist despite having a uniquely sparkling tooth and fresh breath.

Watch the interview below:

See how fans reacted to Whitemoney's interview

Here are some of the comments that the clip stirred online:

@whitemoney_my:

"When you see a clean and healthy man you will know , the only housemate his bed in the house was always tidy, he don't joke with personal hygiene."

@chioma_iyke:

"My fav whitemoney clean normally."

@nengipek:

"Normally whitemomey clean no cap!!"

@onlycharity1:

"Whitemoney normally nahh clean dude."

@IjeomaChikere1:

"But u don't need anyone to tell his clean, his always complain cleaning of kitchen, toilet , from shine ya eyes I know his very neat."

@Chisomp22488428:

"My clean odogwu."

@HerMajesty_QV1:

"Very clean guy❤."

@AngelJoan669:

"My White! Freshness overload."

@RankyUdoka:

"Whitemoney the most clean even neo talk am."

@Tamie1462504:

"Uriel confessed that too the guy is clean."

