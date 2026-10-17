Kano: Emir Sanusi Reacts to Demolition Of Eid Ground Shops
- Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II wrote to Governor Abba Yusuf requesting compensation for traders hit by the Filin Idi market demolition
- Affected traders held a special prayer session at the Kofar Mata Eid Ground, with reports that some had died following the destruction
- A university professor said the market supports over one million people and called for a modern market to be built at the site
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The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on the Kano State Government to pay compensation to traders whose shops were demolished at the Filin Idi market in Kofar Mata, and to reallocate stalls so they can resume business.
His representative, Ibrahim Mai Bushira, delivered the appeal at a special prayer session organised by displaced traders at the Eid Ground in Kofar Mata. Mai Bushira confirmed that the Emir had already written formally to Governor Abba Yusuf, requesting relief measures for those affected by the demolition.
Channels TV reported that he described the hardship caused by the destruction as severe, noting that the market stalls were the primary source of income for many traders. Mai Bushira said some affected individuals had reportedly died since losing their livelihoods, while others had developed high blood pressure as a result of the financial strain.
Traders seek divine and government help
The prayer gathering was convened so that traders could seek Allah's intervention in their situation and call for government action to help them rebuild. Traders' association chairman Auwal Umar thanked the Emir for his support, but said many traders remained unable to carry out any commercial activities since the demolition had left them with no means to support their families.
Ahmad Muhammad, a professor from the Federal University, Dutse, also spoke at the event and described Kano as a major commercial centre. He warned the government about the wider economic consequences of the demolition, saying the losses ran into billions of naira.
Calls for a modern market
Muhammad urged the Kano State Government to consider building a modern market at the same location. He said the Filin Idi market was not just a local trading hub but also a commercial destination for buyers and sellers from across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.
He added that the market, directly and indirectly, provided livelihoods for more than one million people, making its rehabilitation critical to the economic well-being of Kano's trading community. He also called on international investors and entrepreneurs to explore ways to support the market's redevelopment.
Kano Emirate mourns district head
Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, District Head of Dorayi and Barde Kerarriya of the Kano Emirate, passed away in Egypt.
The Kano State Emirate announced his death in a Facebook statement on Tuesday, offering condolences to his family.
Bayero had a decorated career spanning the Nigeria Police Force and traditional rulership dating back to 2006.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng