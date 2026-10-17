Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has opened up about living with diabetes since 1996, sharing how he has continued to manage the condition over the years

The actor said he remains determined to keep going, admitting that he does not want to die as he continues to take care of his health

Kosoko also discussed undergoing a medical test every five years to check for possible cancer development

Nollywood veteran Jide Kosoko has spoken about his long battle with diabetes, disclosing that he has been living with the condition since 1996.

The respected actor shared details of his health journey during a recent interview with African A-List actors, where he discussed his efforts to maintain his health despite the challenges.

Jide Kosoko opens up about living with diabetes since 1996, sharing how he has continued to manage the condition over the years. Photo: @princejidekosoko/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kosoko's account offered a glimpse into the personal concerns that come with managing a long-term health condition while continuing to live life.

Jide Kosoko speaks about diabetes battle

Speaking during the interview, the actor said he had been diabetic for three decades and continued to take steps to manage his health.

"I have been diabetic since 1996 and I continue to maintain myself but I do not want to die," Kosoko said.

The actor did not provide further details about his treatment or the specific measures he takes to manage his diabetes.

However, his account highlighted a health journey that has spanned several decades.

Jide Kosoko opens up about cancer screening

Beyond his experience with diabetes, Kosoko also spoke about undergoing a medical test intended to check whether cancer was developing in his body.

According to the actor, the test is carried out every five years and involves being put to sleep.

He described the experience as frightening, explaining that the possibility of not waking up after being put to sleep weighed on his mind.

"They wanted to check my body to see if cancer was not developing there. It is done every five years and I will be put to sleep," he said.

Kosoko added that the experience made him conscious of the risks he associated with the procedure.

Watch the Instagram video of Jide Kosoko's interview here:

Reactions trail Jide Kosoko's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@vigoldcreations stated:

"You can do colonoscopy without being put to sleep pls, don’t let that stop you from going to do it. I did mine and stayed awake , you don’t feel any pain at all @princejidekosoko"

@ganusinkundus noted:

"It is colonoscopy, men above 40 needs to start doing it... It is against colon cancer which is rampant among men.. Stop the ignorance... The put to sleep is not up to 30mins...be ṣe ma ń pá ara yín niyen"

@adijat8327 shared:

"Please. Egbon e jowo try and do it. It is a preventive measure and they will only prepare your bowel/ stomach few days before the colonoscopy. They are not putting you to sleep sir. Do not be scared"

Jide Kosoko says he remains determined to keep going, admitting that he does not want to die as he continues to take care of his health. Photos: @jidekosoko/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko's children celebrate him

Legit.ng reported that Kosoko's daughters sang the praises of their father while he was marking his 70th birthday.

The actor's daughter Shola said that their father was the only one taking care of them for a very long time before he decided to remarry.

While Bidemi and Temi also stated that their father was a good man, he gets annoyed at times and can shout at people.

Source: Legit.ng