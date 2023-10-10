A video on TikTok has shown that not only Yoruba people can claim to love late singer Mohbad and his songs

In the clip some well dressed young Hausa boys passionately sang along as the singer's Peace blasted through the speakers

While some TikTok users gushed over the good looking young men, others expressed shock that they listen to Mohbad's songs

Imole Aloba aka Mohbad's death has unravelled the depth of his fanbase, way beyond Yoruba land predominantly because he sings in English and Yoruba.

A TikTok video showed some young Hausa boys at a party passionately singling along and dancing as the singer's Peace played through the speakers.

Netizens react to Hausa boys singing Mohbad's song

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, the boys sang the lyrics without mixing the words, even the Yoruba part.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The interesting clip sparked mixed reactions, read some of the comments sighted below:

Chibuzor:

"So Hausa people sabi Mohbad songs?"

goldenkay18:

"Mallam dey dance Mohbad too, my God, Imole rest on."

Fatima Koko:

"Mohbad to the world"

Emmanuel:

"Why all of them resemble each other?"

official_damibanj:

"Arewa guys are the cutest, argue with your neighbours."

omowunmi6809:

"God don't let me and my children die before our glory, rest on Imole."

lunchitwuyep:

"Hausa version."

alexandervin740:

"Na Yoruba guys in Hausa attire."

Olabiyi Abiodun:

"Hausa too don dey sabi o."

Be_Bi:

"My mind is telling me my man is in the north."

Yinka Bolakale:

"First time in my life wey I see aboki wey dey rock and roll."

owuraku_bruno:

"How I wish Mohbad should be alive to see how his music is giving people peace and happiness"

Mohbad's dad joins demand for justice

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late singer also as his dad, Joseph Aloba, on the train of people demanding justice for his tragic death.

During an interview with BBC News Yoruba, the bereaved man spoke about his son's involvement with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

He revealed he was shocked to see that Naira Marley decided to eat from the same plate as his son when he visited and he was touched, which pushed him to believe the Marlians boss loved Mohbad.

