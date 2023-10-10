Barry Jhay has joined the list of singers who have dropped a tribute song in honour of the late Mohbad

In a viral video, Barry Jhay sang about Mohbad's struggles as he appealed to fans to let him rest in peace

Towards the end of the video, Barry Jhay got emotional as he broke down in tears while turning away from the camera

Talented singer and songwriter Barry Jhay has dropped a new tribute song to his late colleague Mohbad, who passed on at the age of 27.

In a live video, Barry Jhay was seen in a room with a keyboardist as they paid tribute to Mohbad.

Barry Jhay sings about Mohbad's struggles. Credit: @therealbarryjhay @iammohbad

Barry Jhay sang about the many struggles Mohbad faced, only to die suddenly.

The singer also appealed to Nigerians to let Mohbad rest in peace.

However, towards the end of the video, Barry Jhay, who was unable to control his emotions, broke down in tears.

People get emotional over Barry Jhay's tribute to Mohbad

What Primeboy's mum said about Mohbad's death

Legit.ng reported that Primeboy's mother assured netizens that the singer was innocent and had nothing to gain from killing Mohbad.

The singer's mum said she struggled to raise her kids and was a petty trader selling rice outside her home.

She also begged Nigerians not to let her son pay for a crime he did not commit.

