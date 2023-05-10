Nigerian singer Portable has once again caught the attention of netizens over a new video of him making the rounds

In the video, the Zazu Zeh crooner was seen cruising around in his luxury Brabus in his ‘rural’ neighbourhood

The video of Portable driving around freely raised a series of funny comments from netizens as some of them reacted to the state of his car

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has once again given netizens something to talk about after a new video of him went viral.

In a video posted by @wahalanetwork on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, the Zazu Zeh crooner was seen cruising around in his luxury Brabus jeep in his rural neighbourhood.

The viral clip showed the music star with his windows down as he plied the dusty road with his expensive automobile.

Video of Portable driving his Brabus in the trenches raises funny reactions. Photos: @portablebaeby, @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react to video of Portable riding Brabus in his neighbourhood

For some reasons, the video of Portable driving around his area in his Brabus seemed to amuse a number of netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

elvisstunting_:

“Akoi grace ”

core_earth_:

“People may laugh at him cruising around with his G-wagon on a bad road but forget that G-wagon is made for road like this!”

emmans_4k_:

“This Brabus come be like Gwongworo”

Kay.0_00:

“e be like towing van ”

amuwaolumide:

“But this car AC dey work”

1boylikedat:

“Ac no dey the car?”

queenofdsun:

“ wey some guys dey use form”

_______kelv:

“Portable no de use AC ni ?”

emariaemmanuel:

“Portable go humble many people ”

brighterstardammy:

“Idan no dey use AC”

Unstoppable__fundz:

“Portable go still use RR for trenches soon.”

hayam_kvng_sholay:

“This guy Dey use island ride inside trenches this portable worst ”

shefius_cakes:

“For that Brabus life e no go enter portable hand again.”

vincent_ebanyi:

“Brabus don finally enter trenches, e go see balablu.”

Portable announces UK tour

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu has announced his UK summer tour, which will commence in June.

Before announcing the tour, Portable had also unveiled his new artists signed to his Zeh Nation music label.

Portable, who shared a video of his four artists showing off their music skills, urged his fans and followers to focus on them.

Source: Legit.ng