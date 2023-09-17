Singer Portable has shared a heartwarming showing of the moment he linked up with rapper Skales

A clip showed the heartwarming moment Portable immediately called his signee, Young Duu, to come and join them

Portable's action has left many of his fans gushing as they commended him for being a sweet label boss

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation label owner Portable Zazu has warmed hearts with a fun video of him with rapper Skales at an event.

In the clip, Portable, who was excited to meet Skales, was heard calling on his signee, Young Duu, to come and join them as they posed for the camera.

Portable hints at collaboration with Skales. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable also revealed that Sklaes promised they would work on a project.

The Zazu crooner wrote in his caption:

"Akoi @skales ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Baba Don Promise me say him go do hit song Wahala Wahala Wahala ZEH Nation ZAzuu Fans Make Una Help Me Thank God Alhamdulilahi"

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Portable

The videos saw many applauding Portable as it comes amid former Marlian signee's death

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

gnr_mario10:

"Zeh Nation better pass Marlians record. Youngiduu better pass Cblavk"

_bhadboi_smart:

"Youngi duu mabo Werey."

king_s_flex:

"Deep down portable na very good guy… imagine Youngi Du mabo he Dey carry am along."

maryama_ishaq:

"Na only potable get rest of mind for this country ."

____lilwizzyng:

"Youngi duuu mabo werey come And blow ."

the_pious_yuslove:

"Even portable know say youngidu na werey."

talk2freshbliss:

"You can see the way his pushing Duu ❤️."

ricchy:

"Na Wetin dem Dey call boss be this . He called his boys to come and appear in the videos him no be like those hired killer❤️."

howonikoko_:

"Portable don arrive back and he don't beat any of his artist na because they don't embezzled his money ."

Portable signee blows hot over death wish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Young Duu reacted to viral death wishes directed against him.

This was after some netizens were seen dropping ‘God bring Mohbad, take Young Duu’ comments on social media.

Young Duu shared a voice note sent to him on his Instagram page as a man was heard wishing him death.

Source: Legit.ng